Thelma Lee Watson of Points, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center under the care of Hospice. Born Aug. 31, 1956, in Romney, to M. Eugene Watson and Virginia Arnold Watson, who both preceded her in death.
She is also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Paul Connolly; nephew, Keith Dent; and lifelong best friend, Roberta Davy Ketterman.
Surviving is her partner, Donald Steele of 33 years; her daughter Katie Buckley and husband David Bernard; a stepson, Kevin Steele and wife Julie of Winchester, Va.; stepdaughter, Carrie Anderson and husband Tim of Wardensville; 3 sisters, Bernice Rayner and husband Kenneth of Romney, Mary Dent and husband Clyne of Shanks and Ruth Loy and husband John of Romney.
She leaves behind 2 grandchildren who were the light of her life, Easton and Emma Buckley. Four step-grandchildren, Justin Steele and wife Tabby of Bloomery, Chelsey Haddock and husband James of Winchester, Colton Steele and John Paul Payton Jr. both of Winchester; and 3 step-great-grandchildren; a niece who was like her daughter, Jessica Connolly of Points; 2 nephews who were like her sons, Jason Braithwaite and wife Karen of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Justin Connolly and wife Cilla also of Points; a nephew, Kenneth “Butch” Rayner; and niece, Kelly Rayner both of Romney.
She is also survived by many great-nieces and -nephews who were like her grandchildren, Hailey Thorne, Danny Thorne IV, Chad Braithwaite, Tessa Braithwaite, Chloe Franks, Ryan Connolly, Coraline Connolly, Gracie Connolly and Shane Rayner. She had 2 great-great-nieces, Serenity Braithwaite and Cailani “Munchie” Franks; and a great-great-nephew, Ryder Braithwaite. Childhood best friend Norma Wagoner and numerous cousins.
Per Thelma’s wishes she will be cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral services. The family will hold a private burial later.
