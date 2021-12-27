Jane T. Bredl, 88, a long-time resident of Augusta, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in a Senior Assisted Living facility in Alexandria, Va.
Born April 16, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Thomas and Catherine Ellis, and married for 57 years to Regis C. “Barney” Bredl.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Ellis III of Pittsburgh.
She retired after almost 30 years at The Bank of Romney. She served on the Finance Committee at the Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney for 20 years and was an active member in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
She is survived by her 3 children, Kathline Bredl Reinhardt of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Linda J. Boswell of Bunnell, Fla. and Christine Bredl Donley of Alexandria; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, School St., Romney. It will also be held via Zoom. Interment will be in the Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Warm the Children, c/o The Bank of Romney, P.O. Box 876, Romney 26757 or the Romney Food Pantry, 49 N. High Street, Romney 26757.
