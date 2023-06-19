Gary W. White, 76, of Burlington, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser.
Born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Clarksburg, W.Va., he was the son of the late Hanford and Wilma (Pitzer) White, of Hepzibah, W.Va. He was also preceded in death by father-in-law, Eugene Woodworth and step-grandson, Steven Starkey Jr.
Gary was a U.S. Army veteran. He was employed for 22 years as a West Virginia State Police Officer. He began his career in 1972 at the Keyser detachment, serving other locations in West Virginia and being promoted as Sergeant and returning to Keyser as Detachment Commander. He retired on March 1, 1994. He then became a private investigator. In 2000, he was elected to serve as Sheriff of Mineral County. He served two terms and built the department from a 3 deputy to a 12 deputy department before his retirement. After his retirement from Mineral Co. Sheriff's Department, he enjoyed farming and camping with his wife.
Gary was also a member of the Burlington Union Church, WV State Police Retired Members Association, FOP State Police Lodge #107, American Troopers Association, American Legion Post 41 and WV Farm Bureau.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Patty (Woodworth) White; his son Gary W. White II and wife Becky of Salem, W.Va., with their children Josh and Tasha and 5 grandchildren; his daughter, Trish White and companion Stanley of Clarksburg, with their children Selena and Cassie and 5 grandchildren; step-daughter Jennifer Simpson and husband Tommy of Burlington, and their children Kaitlynn, Kailee and Kolton and a granddaughter. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Jean Woodworth; sister-in-law Carol Webb and husband Eddie; and brother-in-law Rick Woodworth and wife Margaret all of Burlington. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, special friends, fellow officers and his beloved pets Sadie, Shorty and Blue.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating, along with speakers from the WV State Police, retired Captain Rick Gillespie and Mineral County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Leatherman.
Interment, with military honors, will be at Queen’s Point Cemetery, Keyser.
If you wish to send contributions in lieu of flowers, they can be made to Burlington Union Church Window Fund, c/o Howard Page, 13044 Upper Patterson Creek Road, Burlington, WV 26710.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Keyser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.