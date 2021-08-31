Robert Randolph “Bob” Bell, 73, of Augusta, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg.
Bob was born on June 26, 1948, in Elk Garden, W.Va., the son of the late Bradley and Lena Puffinberger Bell. He was a veteran in the United States Air Force where he served as a firefighter and worked for Crown, Cork & Seal in Winchester, Va., for 16 years. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bob was married to the late Barbara Holloway Bell.
Surviving is a son, Mike A. Bell (Carrie) of Irvona, Pa. and a daughter, Melissa A. Bell (Daniel) of Keyser; 2 brothers, Jim Bell of Keyser and Ronnie Bell (Amella) of San Antonio, Texas; 3 sisters, Anna “Button” Hickey (John) of Keyser, Mary Brewer (Wayne) of Keyser and Betty Emmert of Greensburg, Pa.; 4 grandchildren, Tiffany, Amanda, Jessica and Mikayla; and a special girlfriend, Debbie J. Cowgill.
He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bill Bell and Ricky Bell; and a sister, Sharon Dawson.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 12 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Denzil Davis. Graveside will be held in the Nekeeta Hill Cemetery in Elk Garden on Thursday at 3 p.m. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
