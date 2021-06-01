Betty Louise Moreland, 90, of Romney, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 23, 1930, in Romney, Betty was the daughter of the late George W. Davis and Thelma Louise (Shank) Davis. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Arlan “Bill” Davis and George J. “Sam” Davis; and 6 sisters, Julia Davis, Vivian Wolford, Georgianna Grimsley, June Romero, Dorothy Payne and Virginia Mae Minshall.
Betty is survived by her husband of 71 years, J. Wendell Moreland; her sons, Stephen W. Moreland of Romney and Mark D. Moreland of Charleston, W.Va.; the mothers of her grandchildren, Cathe Moreland and Barbara Wilson; her grandchildren, S. Paige Mathias and husband Vic of Romney, L. Andrew Moreland and wife Caroline of Marshall, Va., Aaron D. Moreland of South Charleston, W.Va., and Caitlin N. Lastoria and husband Aaron of South Charleston; her great-grandchildren, Juliet L. Moreland and Dominic D. Lastoria. Betty is also survived by her nieces, Linda Welch, Sandra Ditto, Cindy Wilkins, Susan Daskal, Vickie Martinez, Christy Bridges and Linda Puffinberger; and a nephew, Tim Payne.
Betty was born in Romney and graduated with the Class of 1948 from Romney High School. Her first career began at the age of 14 and was at Romney’s beloved Green Palm Restaurant. After high school, Betty worked at the First National Bank of Romney (now FNB Bank) and if there was any time off, it was spent waiting tables at the Green Palm. Helping support her family from a very young age developed a work ethic that remained with her for her entire life.
Betty and Wendell met through close friends, Lyle and Leona Kidwell (whom they lived next door to for 65 years) and married June 3, 1950. Betty loved being a wife and then a loving mother. She focused on little else other than her husband and sons. She loved being a wife, mother and homemaker, and then a grandmother. She found great joy in the accomplishments of her family and instilling the same values in her grandchildren. Her home was always immaculate and her gardens a place of joy for her and the hummingbirds that she loved. She enjoyed nothing more than sitting on the patio on summer evenings to watch her hummers. Betty’s homemade grape jelly made of grapes from her own backyard took many blue ribbons at the county fair. She loved sharing these treats with family and friends. After Wendell’s retirement they cherished their winter trips to Florida to spend time with wonderful, long-time friends, Tootie and Nevin. Betty’s easy smile and kind words will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from noon till 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Roy Knight officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Betty’s memory to WV Special Olympics, 3055 Mount Vernon Rd., Hurricane, WV 25526
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
