Melissa Dawn Stump, 47, of Augusta, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 29, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia E. Racey; her maternal grandmother, Margaret Harrison; and her uncle, Ernie Boyles.
Melissa is survived by her father, Michael G. Racey of Romney; her significant other, Edward L. Sirk of Augusta; her son, Matthew D. Stump of Augusta; her daughter, Emma Grace Via of Slanesville; her brother, Michael D. Racey (fiancé Nicole Arbaugh) of Romney; and her sister, Brittany Racey of Baltimore. She is also survived by numerous cousins.
Melissa was born Nov. 19, 1974, in Winchester, Va. She was a graduate of Hampshire High School Class of 1992. Melissa was a hard worker and was employed at Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop in Romney for the last several years.
She loved spending time with her family and always enjoyed Eddie’s family gatherings as well. Melissa was always laughing and figuring out ways to have a good time. She enjoyed traveling very much, but was also content staying home (something Eddie very much appreciated). Melissa was a simple woman that loved her family and she will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
Services for Melissa will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Shaffer Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses for the family. Contributions may be sent to 230 East Main Street, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.