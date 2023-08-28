Emmett F. Toomey, 83, of Delray passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023. He left this world with Tina Kummer his great lady and caregiver by his side.
Emmett was born in Maryland and moved to Delray many years ago and was known as the “gotta have it” man. Emmett loved to play his musical instruments and take trips with his friend Jimmy Schulz.
He was preceded in death by a son, Russell Toomey.
He is survived by three sons, Edward Toomey, Raymond (Vickie), Veronica and Alexandra Toomey, Allen Toomey, Allen, Brandon, Valentina Toomey; and grandchildren, Autumn, Rammon, Molly, Parker and Hunter. He is also survived by a sister, Margo (Larry) Redmiles; and brother, Robert (T.J.) Toomey.
Emmett left behind many very special friends including Robin Mills, Randy Davis, Leann Lucas (earth Angel), Betsy Curilla, Valerie Riggleman, Kayleigh (KK), Ray Kummer and many more.
A celebration of Life was held August 20, 2023 at the Rio Schoolhouse by Tina Kummer.
Cremation was under the direction of Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
