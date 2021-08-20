James ‘Jim’ Shriver

James Lindsay “Jim” Shriver, 85, of Romney died peacefully at Hospice of the Blue Ridge on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Born on May 24, 1936, in Marion County, he was the son of Cyrus and Olga Hayhurst Shriver. Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by daughter Suzanne Shriver and his 4 older sisters, Janet Funk, Janice Jennings, Mary Matlick and Betty Renner.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda LeRoy Shriver; a son, James A. Shriver (wife Shannon) of Pella, Iowa; a daughter, Cindy Shriver of Shanks; and 5 grandchildren, Brittany Sherman (Brian), Abigail Nester, Phillip James Nester, Penelope Shriver and Calliope Shriver. Additionally, he is survived by numerous, cherished nephews and nieces with whom he was very close.
Jim joined the Navy during the Korean War and served on the USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier, earning the rank of Interior Communications Electrician Petty Officer 2nd Class. Following his service, he graduated from Fairmont State with a degree in biology, the 1st in his family to attend and graduate from college.
After a short teaching stint at Rivesville, he took on a position as assistant superintendent of Lost River State Park at Mathias for 2 years. He returned to teaching and earned a master’s degree in education administration from Frostburg State. While working at Romney Jr. High, he served as the head basketball coach, going undefeated in 1970-71. He went on to work as principal at Romney Jr. High School for many years. He retired in 1989, though he served as a substitute teacher for many years following retirement.
In addition to serving as a substitute, he liked to travel, tend to his garden and watch baseball, in particular the Washington Nationals.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight (Friday, Aug. 20) at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, with Pastor Rob Vaughan officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to: Hampshire County Christmas Food Box Program, 100 Rosemary Lane,Romney, WV 26757
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney 304-822-3511.
