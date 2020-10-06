George Thomas Hose, 63, of Romney passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born November 14, 1956 in Petersburg, he was the son of the late James and Lola (Malcolm) Hose. Besides his parents, George is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jessie Hose and Richard Hose; and 1 sister, Linda Miller.
George is survived by his son, Shane Lee (Amy) of Romney; 3 brothers, Marston Hose (Freeda) of Texas, Ray Hose of Moorefield and Curtis Hose (Liz) of Winchester, Va.; 2 sisters, Juanita Graham of Moorefield and Edna Stone (Steve) of Romney. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
George worked in the construction field as a drywaller for many years. He enjoyed bowling, playing pool, watching the Yankees on television, and having a beer or two. He will be missed by all who knew him.
It was George’s wish that his body be cremated.
Friends will be received on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Shaffer Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
