Leo Wayne Heavner, 72, of Martinsburg, formerly of Slanesville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on September 17, 1948, in Slanesville, he was the son of the late Ray Heavner and Viola Shanholtz Heavner.
Leo worked as a carpenter, he loved working in his workshop making things, playing cards with friends, family and spending time with those he loved.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers, David, Roland, Harold, Vernon Heavner and a sister Hazel Wolford.
Surviving is his wife Carolyn (Jones) Heavner; 2 daughters, Stacy Toy of Adamstown, Md. and Tammy Burg of Utah; 2 step-sons, Randall Weist Sr., of Columbia, Md. and Michael Weist of Voldosta, Ga.; a sister, Virginia Ann Shoemaker of Martinsburg; 2 brothers, Cleo Heavner of Frederick, Md. and Thomas Heavner of Leesburg, Va.; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Austin J. Weist officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery, Slanesville.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.