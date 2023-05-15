Howard M. Corbin

Howard Mack Corbin, 78, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Dec. 11, 1944, in Romney, he was the son of the late Vern Corbin and Alma (Kessel) Corbin.
Howard served in the Army Reserves. He retired as a correctional officer for C.F.W. Regional Jail. He enjoyed traveling, cars, hunting, shooting and reloading.
He is survived by his wife, Betty L. (Jackson) Corbin; a son, Kevin Corbin (Tamara) of Fort Knox, Ky.; grandchildren, Nicholas Corbin (Crystal) of South Carolina and Hannah Yates (Blake) of Louisville, Ky.; a sister, Betty Cooper (John); and a brother, Allen Corbin (Jean), both of Romney.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st. St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or www.parkinsons.org
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
