Richard E. Caldwell

Richard Eugene Caldwell, 71, of Springfield, died on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at UPMC Western Maryland Hospital.
Richard was born on March 4, 1952, in Cumberland, Md., the son of the late Ted and Dakota Caldwell. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, listening to Rock 'N' Roll music, watching CNN and enjoyed his animals.
Richard married Dawn Gill on Aug. 18, 2001, in Springfield.
Surviving with his wife of 21 years are 2 sisters, Carolyn Tonon and Sharon Fields, both of Springfield; and a special friend, Linda Miller of Romney.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Leon Caldwell; and a sister, Wanda Jaeger.
A celebration of life will be held at the Springfield United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Lisa Fields.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
