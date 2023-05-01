Nancy McDonald Shepherd passed away in the early hours of Thursday, April 27, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Romney to the late Theda and Maurice.
In lieu of flowers, donate to your local library, thank a teacher and reread your favorite book, especially the banned ones. That’s what she would have wanted.
Funeral arrangements are by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax, Va.
