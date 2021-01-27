On Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Richard Davis Kizer, loving husband, father and grandfather, succumbed to Covid-19 Pneumonia at Winchester Medical Center at the age of 78.
Richard was born on September 17, 1942, in Garrett Park, Md., to Albert William Kizer and Mabel Estelle Davis Kizer. He attended Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and proudly served his country from 1960 to 1963 in the United States Army. Richard obtained many supervisory, director and vice president positions for big corporations in Northern Virginia. His most recent employment was for the Town of Romney as the Public Works Coordinator. Richard took great pride in this position as he had come to love, respect, and appreciate small town living and, especially, the people.
Richard married the love of his life Pamela Eversole on August 14, 2010. His favorite thing to do was to spend time doing things with his wife. You could always find him attending activities that his grandchildren, nieces and nephews participated in. Richard wasn’t always a spectator though, as he played, coached, and was very active in soccer. He was instrumental in starting the Loudon County Soccer League in Northern Virginia. He was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and lover of Nascar. He cheered loud and proud for his Washington Redskins and WVU Mountaineers.
Richard always stayed busy working on something whether it was his favorite “Honey Do” list, projects in the community, or things at the Romney Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. Richard just enjoyed helping others in general.
Besides his parents, Richard is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Nancy and Susie, and by his brother, Albert Kizer, Jr.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Eversole-Kizer of Romney; 3 sons, Rick Kizer of Charles Town, W.Va., Rob Kizer and wife Lara of Purcellville, Va., and Kyle Kizer of Endicott, NY; a daughter, Kate Waddell and companion Mike of York, Pa.; a step-daughter, Ja’Naye Corbin of Romney. Richard is also survived by his sister, Nita Smith of San Diego, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, Kristen Lanco Carr; 4 grandchildren, John and Kameryn Kizer, John Kizer, and Katherine Corbin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, in Romney, with Pastor Rob Vaughan officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the United States Army Honor Guard. A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Richard’s name to Romney Presbyterian Church, c/o Christmas Food Box Program, 100 West Rosemary Lane, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
