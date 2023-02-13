Brenda Joyce Sumner, 77, of Buckeye, W.Va., passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton, W.Va. Born Oct. 15, 1945, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Violet Keckley Davis. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Davis.
Brenda worked for Denmar when it was a nursing home and PMH in the lab.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Edward “Bob” Sumner; three sons, Robert Stephen Sumner of Queensberry, NY, Michael Allen Sumner of Cary, NC and David Carl Sumner of Chattanooga, Tenn; six grandchildren, Abigale, Catalina, Autumn, Emma, Hanna and Amelia; three sisters, Mary Ellen Davis of Romney, Sue Kay Davis of Romney and Donna Rae Fitzgerald of Capon Bridge; and two brothers, Stephen Davis and Bobby Dale Davis, both of Romney.
In keeping with Brenda’s wishes she will be cremated with no services.
Arrangements are by Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.
