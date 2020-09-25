Maxine (Stickley) Thrush, 92, of Northwestern Turnpike, Burlington, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Hampshire Center in Romney, with her daughter, Jan, holding her hand.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Burlington Union Church, Burlington, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Face masks are required as well as observing social distancing.
Interment will be held at Church Hill Cemetery, Burlington, at a later date.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Burlington Union Church, P.O. Box 87, Burlington, WV 26710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.