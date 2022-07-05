Scott L. See

Scott Lee See, 48, of Capon Bridge, died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Scott was born on Sept. 24, 1973, in Winchester, Va., the son of Mina N. Helmick See of High View and Charles M. See also of High View. He worked as an auto body technician for Kern Motor Company Auto Body in Winchester and owned and operated See’s Auto Body in Capon Bridge.
For many years he worked on automobiles and was very passionate about his work. He was the “favorite son” of Mina and Charlie, he loved motorcycles and enjoyed being a loving Grinch at Christmas time. Scott had a great love and compassion for all, especially his friends. His most recent motto was “Just let it go.”
Surviving with his mother and father is his son, Donivan L. See of Front Royal, Va.; 2 brothers, Michael A. See and Charles N. “Nathan” See both of High View; a sister, Amanda S. Sandridge (James) of Shanks; a granddaughter, Lola Madelyn Linux See and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Scott’s life will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Ruritan Park (Cales Ford).
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Scott to help defray funeral cost by clicking on the "Donate Now" tab under his tribute wall or by sending a contribution to the See Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
