Otis Grady Bradfield, 89 of Bridgewater, Va., formally of Yellow Spring, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.
He was born on May 7, 1931 in Baker, to Otis and Lillian Grady Bradfield. After graduating from Wardensville High School, Grady was employed by the United States Government, in the trucking industry for twenty years and served as a Hampshire County Commissioner for twelve years.
He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his love of laughter and his dedication to community involvement.
He is survived by his wife Martha Warden Bradfield of 67 years; daughters Cindi Bradfield (Danny Massie) of Charlottesville and Janie Cooper (Greg) of Mt Pleasant, SC; grandchildren Will Massie, Gage and Tanner Cooper and great-grandchildren Rowan and Olivia Cooper as well as nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother Dawn Bradfield; sister Louise Harper and a granddaughter Kaitlin Cooper Barham.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
