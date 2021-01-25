Arvel “Bud” Hider Raines, 92, of Fort Ashby, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born March 30, 1928, in Springfield, he was the son of the late Floris Rudolph Raines and Mamie Belle (Core) Raines.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Leon Wanda “Dot” (Logston) Raines; a daughter-in-law Annie Raines; and, his siblings.
Bud was a graduate of Romney High School.
He served in the U.S. Marines for over 30 years, retiring as a Major. He had served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Bud served and traveled with the Inspector General for 18 of those years.
In addition, Bud has served on local, state and national organizations, including the National Office of the Marine Corps League. He also served as Vice Commandant of the Mid-East Division of the Marine Corps League. He belonged to the Military Order of Devil Dogs. Locally, Bud belonged to the Mountainside Marines Detachment #1071, MCL and American Legion Post #91, Romney.
In addition, he was a member of Clinton Lodge #86, A.F. & A.M.; 32nd. Degree, Scottish Rite Bodies; Ali Ghan Shrine where he belonged to the Motor Corps.
Survivors include his wife, Martha (Alt) Spencer Raines; 2 sons, Roger Raines and special friend Jennie Adromski, Keenesburg, Colo. and Roy Raines and wife Diane, Purgitsville; step-children, Kent Spencer and wife Lynnie, Kevin Spencer and wife Kathy, Kenneth “Leon” Spencer and wife Lois, and Kim Decker; grandchildren, Health Logan and husband Matthew, Amy Simmons and husband Kent, Eli Raines, Roy Raines, II and wife Ashlyn, and Monica Raines and special friend Micah; great-grandchildren, Keva, Kai, Matthew, Rory, Sophia, Grayson and Zoe.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Cannon officiating.
Interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners’ Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Arrangements are under the direction of Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby.
