Dale Olen Kesner, 86, of Double Cribbs Road, Burlington, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Born on June 14, 1935, in Antioch, W.Va., he was a son of the late Charles Olen and Leila Mae (Cannon) Kesner. Twice married, he was preceded in death by both wives, Carolyn J. (Belt) Kesner on Jan. 2, 1987 and Frances V. (Combs) See Kesner on Aug. 16, 2019; a daughter, Susan C. Smith and her husband Rick and 3 sisters, Hazel A. Riggleman, Charlotte A. Rawlings and Helen E. Evans.
Mr. Kesner was a 1953 graduate of Keyser High School and retired from the Westavco Luke Paper Mill after 42 1/2 years of service. He was a long time member of the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren, founding member of the Lehigh Rod and Gun Club and was a member of the Potomac Valley Men's Choir for many years. He also formerly served on the Mineral County Board of Education.
Surviving is his son, William C. Kesner and wife Cheryl of Antioch; members of his second wife Frances See Kesner's family; a sister, Beverly Welch and husband Ivan of Burlington; a brother-in-law, James Evans of Junction; 2 grandsons, Nathan Martin and Kyle Kesner; and 2 great-grandsons, Cody and Hunter Martin. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
Interment will be in the Davis Cemetery, Antioch.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Davis Cemetery Maintenance Fund, c/o Regina Dunham, 396 Cannon Lane Burlington, WV 26710.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
