Gary Samuel Haines, 74, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at UPMC-Western Maryland in Cumberland.
Born August 28, 1946, he was the son of the late Samuel L. Haines and Geneva Frances Burkett. Besides his parents, Gary is preceded in death by 4 sisters, Carol Puffinburger, Roxie Whitacre, Sharon Hott and Zanna Sirk.
Gary is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. “Chick” Haines; his daughters, Paula J. Hanson and husband Steven of Latrobe, Pa. and Tracey L. Steward and husband John-John of Short Gap; his grandchildren, Zachary Hanson, Samantha Sonner and wife Logan, Joshua Hanson, and Jacob Steward; his great-granddaughter, Dawsyn Sonner. He is also survived by special friend, Dawn Riggleman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his faithful companion, CJ.
Gary graduated from Romney High School in 1964. Soon after, he started and operated Gary’s Backhoe Service. Whether it was a backhoe, a dozer, a dump truck or any heavy machinery you could think of, Gary was always driving around or fixing everything the “Gary” way. He went everywhere with his companion CJ and often CJ would be riding on the equipment with him.
He loved his daughters, his grandchildren, and his great-granddaughter. Gary was like a second dad to his nephews. He taught them how to drive equipment and to always work hard. He loved working so much that he was hauling shale up until the time he went into the hospital. Gary always stayed busy and never stopped moving.
Gary loved to bowl, shoot pool, play softball and even raced cars in Cumberland. If you wanted to find him, 9 times out of 10, he could be found at Buckley’s Auto chatting with his friends, and always with his iconic hat on. Gary will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
John 10:10, KJV: “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”
Family will receive friends on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Springfield Assembly of God Church in Springfield. Funeral services will be held in the church on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at noon. Friends will be received one-hour prior to service. Pastor Wes Beahm will be officiating and interment will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Levels.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Gary’s memory to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 111 Semper Fi Rd., Levels, WV 25431.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.