Joseph Michael “Joe” Javage, 42, of Winchester, Va., died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Winchester, Va.
Joe was born on June 27, 1979, in Fairfax, Va., the son of Wm. Stephen “Steve” Javage, Sr. and step-mother, Neva Clark Javage of Augusta and the late Donna M. Oakes Javage.
Joe was a 1998 graduate of Hampshire High School and worked for Jay's Truck Repair in Winchester. He enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes, loved kids, football and being with his friends and family.
Surviving with his father is 6 brothers, Wm. S. “Billy” Javage, Jr. of Inwood, W.Va., Patrick A. Javage of Martinsburg, W.Va., Christopher R. Javage of Williamsport, Md., Neal L. Javage, Camden C. Javage and Carter S. Javage all of Augusta; 2 sisters, Belinda A. Smith of Winchester and Stephannie J. Javage of Augusta; a grandmother, Jeane D. Clark of Capon Bridge; and 3 nieces and 6 nephews.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Javage family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.