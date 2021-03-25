Kevin L. Sothen, 54, of Moorefield, went to see the Lord Tues., March 23, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Kevin was born in Buckhannon, W.Va., on March 29, 1966. Kevin is the son of Russell Verl Sothen and Vera Maxine Sothen
Kevin was proceeded in death by his parents and an infant sibling, William Sothen.
Kevin leaves behind 2 brothers, Russell Sothen and his spouse Elizabeth and Robert Sothen-Sterling and his spouse Mark; and 3 sisters, Rebecca Vickers and her spouse Lee, Tonya Sothen and Vera Sothen.
Kevin also had 9 nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and nephews.
Kevin enjoyed fishing, hunting and his pet snake Fred.
The family will have a celebration of life for Kevin at a later date.
