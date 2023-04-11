Charles A. Thompson

Charles Allen Thompson, 78, of Levels, went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at UPMC Hospital, Cumberland, Md.
Born on Sept. 25, 1944, in Charmco, W.Va., he was the son of the late Fred Allen Thompson and Kathleen Ruby (Canfield) Thompson.
Charles loved his wife, family and friends and was loved in return by everyone who knew him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he could. He loved nature and enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially his dogs. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and 2 brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Lorenzo; his children, Kathie Gillespie of Buchannon, W.Va., Cindy Jackson of Wilson, NC and Greg Thompson of Martinsburg, W.Va.; his sisters, Ruby Sheets and Joyce Daily; 7 grandchildren; and special friends, William “Buck” Montgomery and Lynn Nelson and his mother-in-law, Georgina Lorenzo, with whom he shared a special bond and love.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta. Interment will be in Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Crawley, W.Va. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
