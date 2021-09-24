R. Adam Stewart, 46, of Capon Bridge, died on Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Adam was born on Sept. 30, 1974, in Winchester, Va., the son of the late Tom and Janeen Williams Garber. He worked as a carpenter and had a love of hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, playing his PlayStation and watching football, especially the Washington Redskins.
Adam was a proud father of his son Dylan and enjoyed the company of his cats and dogs. Adam married Heather Venable Stewart on Sept. 31, 2014, in Capon Bridge. Heather remains a cherished part of Adam’s family.
Surviving along with his wife are his son, Dylan A. Stewart of Virginia Beach, Va.; his sister Wesley Stewart Pupi and husband Rob of Victoria, Texas; his nephew and niece, Brenden and Bella Pupi; 2 stepdaughters, his stepdaughters Mia L. Utterback of Portland, Ore. and Laurel C. Rennie of Winchester; Aunt Tissie, Aunt Beth and Uncle Kenneth and numerous cousins.
A celebration of Adams life will be held on his birthday, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge. A time to share stories will be held around 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Adam to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
