James Wayne “Jimmy” Rohrbaugh of Delray, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home.
Jimmy was born April 16, 1976 in Winchester, Va., the son of the late R. Wayne Rohrbaugh and Jacquelyn “Jackie” Cooper and her husband Randy Berg of Delray. Jimmy was a 1994 graduate of Hampshire High School, a member of the Delray Christian Church, he worked for Weimer Auto Group in Moorefield and formerly worked for Winchester Ford in Winchester. He was in the U.S. Army Reserves #351 in Romney. Jimmy had a love for hunting especially turkey and bear, fishing, the New York Yankees, Duke Basketball, and enjoyed playing pool and golf.
He is survived by a brother, Todd Canan (Candy) of Green Spring; a sister, Josette M. “Joey” Triggs (P. Sean) of Delray; maternal grandmother Wiletta M. Cooper of Delray; 5 nieces, Andrea Lee Haines, Alexus Eve Cooper, Adrianna Marie Warren, Jeannie W. Haymaker, Kennedy Canan; one great-nephew, Nash Haymaker.
He is proceeded in death by a sister, Susan A. Rohrbaugh.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Delray Christian Church (services will be held outside), 6619 N. Texas Rd., Augusta at 6:30 p.m. There will be a light meal from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Atzenweiler. The family has asked for anyone attending to please wear a mask, dress casual and bring a lawn chair. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 1120 G St. NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005 or Hampshire County Pathways, Inc., 386 Cumberland Rd., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.