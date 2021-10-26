Kenneth Paul Darnay, 78, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the in-patient facility of Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville.
Born Feb. 25, 1943, in Long Island, NY, Ken was the son of the late Althea Madison.
Ken is survived by his children, Michelle Greene of North Carolina, Renee Allen of New York and Christian Darnay of North Carolina, as well as numerous friends.
Ken, a proud patriot, enlisted in the United States Army during Vietnam. A member of the Intelligence community, he served 2 active duty tours in both Vietnam and Germany. Upon the completion of his last tour, he settled back home on Long Island, NY. There, he began working for the Verizon Company until his retirement. During his time in New York, he was also trained as an EMT and firefighter. He served the people of New York and its boroughs for many years in that capacity.
Ken moved to Cumberland, Md., in 1996 and lived there for several years before moving to Reeses Mill, W.Va. in 1999. About 7 years ago, Ken made his home at Lake Ferndale in Springfield.
Ken was a lifetime member of both the Vietnam Veterans of America and the National Rifle Association. He believed in America, its Constitution, the men and women that serve our nation, and treasured the freedoms that we enjoy. He was also a member of the American Legion in Cumberland and devoted much of his retirement to serving other veterans and their families.
Ken was a Master Angler and a member of Babylon Tuna Club in New York. His passion for fishing began as a young boy and continued throughout his life. He spent his spare time on the water on a fishing charter boat and with his trusted companion, Ruger.
Ken is remembered by those that loved him as a true friend, companion, brother and brother-in-arms. He was a wonderful storyteller and lived a very interesting life. Its been said that he hardly ever repeated a story and it is in those stories where his memory will always be.
Interment will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at noon at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Va., with military honors accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Arrangement are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
