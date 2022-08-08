Mary Rosalie Lewis, 81, of Three Churches, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mary is the daughter of the late Humbert William Haines and Freda Love Bowen Haines. She is also predeceased by a brother, William Eugene Haines and a sister, Juanita Love Lewis.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Eugene A. Lewis; a brother, Robert W. Haines (Jane) of Three Churches; 2 sisters, Shirley E. Kesner of Romney and Linda Sue Haines of Romney. Mary is also survived by many and several generations of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 11a.m. at Branch Mountain Cemetery, Three Churches, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
