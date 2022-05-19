Jeffrey “Jeff” Alan Keppler passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at home in Romney. He was 63.
Jeffrey was born in Aug. 1958 in Newton, NJ, to Richard and Bette Jane Keppler. The oldest of 4, the family relocated to a farm in Georgetown, NY, during his childhood. He loved growing up in the country, and pastoral landscapes were a lifelong comfort and solace for him. Even when he worked in large cities like Norfolk, Va., where he was working for Naval Station Norfolk, he would take his family over country roads to a historical home or monument, eventually buying a home over the state line in rural North Carolina, despite the long commute.
A lover of history, sumo wrestling and British television, he loved vintage décor (especially cookie jars and anything with a chicken motif), to visit antique shops and auctions, and read historical fiction and memoirs almost exclusively. During the years he lived in Gates, N.C. (1997-2004), he was a dedicated member of the Gates County Historical Society where he enjoyed being a part of historical reenactments and courthouse drama plays.
After studying a year of chemistry at SUNY-Brockport, he followed his passion for cooking and food, graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, in 1980. After working in illustrious restaurants and hotels for several years, beginning as a poissonner chef, he made the pivot to government service to also utilize his strong management skills. In his 30+ years of service with various branches of the military and the federal government, he traveled the globe and lived in 7 states and U.S. territories with his family.
Before he retired in 2015, he managed the day-to-day oversight of all aspects of all retail, food service and vending at the Pentagon in Alexandria, Va., a nearly $50 million annual operation. One of his proudest career accomplishments was a 7-year project there, where he oversaw the planning and design for the renovation of 95,000+ sq. ft. of food and dining, retail and other service spaces within the Pentagon, which serves more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. The renovation included the inclusion of numerous national food service brands and retail providers, from McDonalds and Best Buy, as well as local mom-and-pop shops he championed. He had to re-design a portion of the project after the 9/11 attack.
For his decades as a public servant, he was awarded the prestigious Office of Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service in 2009.
Jeffrey is survived by his family, who he loved to mentor through life’s milestones, whether it be a job application or first home purchase; his wife and constant companion Adoracion (“Dory”) Yambao Dayrit Keppler; his siblings, brothers Donald and Scott Keppler, and sister MaryLynn Lodor; his 5 children, Kailani Keppler, Erica Keppler Yamauchi, Kendrick Keppler, Alecia “Les” Weibel and Nicholas “Nickie” Evans. He was “Lolo” to 9 grandchildren, Kailee Clark, Madelyn Clark, Keegan Clark, Isa Yamauchi, Mei Yamauchi, Coby Weibel, Aliana Weibel, Sophia Evans and Talan Barnak.
His legacy of hard work and enjoying the simple things in life – a family dinner, a Sunday drive – will live with them and future generations always.
Friends will be received on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney and again on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. Thomas A. Sebastian officiating.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
