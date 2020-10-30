Billy Leroy Miller, 73, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on September 6, 1947, in Alleghany Co., Md., he was the son of the late James E. Miller and Ruth Emily Hartman Miller.
He was employed by Abex/Federal Mogul for 39 years and was a member of U.A.W. #149. He loved to fish and hunt and would help out anybody he knew. He was happy sitting on his deck drinking coffee and watching deer in the yard and playing Yahtzee with his family on the weekends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Delphina T. Quintella on Feb. 19, 2013; a daughter, Peggy Sue Miller; a son, John Wagner; a grandson, Joseph Wagner; a granddaughter, Tina Swisher; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Ruth Ann Roberts and Theresa Whetzel of Augusta; a sister, Violet Poore of Romney; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Interment will be in Augusta Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
