Ronald Gene “Buster” Corbin, 73, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va., with his wife, Bonnie, by his side.
Born on May 14, 1947, in Vanderlip, W.Va., he was the son of the late Andy “Enos” Corbin and Bernice Shockey Corbin.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, meeting the guys at McDonalds in the mornings and joking with his grandbabies. He had worked for Supertane (now Amerigas).
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence “Beanie” Corbin and a sister, Begrenda Meadows.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Mongold Corbin, whom he married on Oct. 28, 1967; 3 sons, Ronnie Corbin (Becky), Dana Corbin (Susan) and Brian “Andy” Corbin (Becca); siblings, JoAnna Sines, William “Billy” Corbin (Sheila), Phyllis Seiben (Ron), Gerald “Tubby” Corbin (Connie) and Harold “Tiny” Corbin (Kathy); 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Wendell Everett officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.