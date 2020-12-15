Denise Marie “Dee” Carroll, 53, of Augusta, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.
Dee was born on November 29, 1967, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of the late Richard F. Siscosky and Margaret E. Bennett Siscosky Wolford. She was a 1986 graduate of Hampshire High School, worked as a cook for City Limits Restaurant in Capon Bridge, for 5 years and 7-11 in Romney. Dee enjoyed bingo, lottery tickets and fishing.
Dee married Michael R. Carroll on October 17, 2000. Michael died on March 31, 2014.
Surviving is a son, Richard “Luke” Carroll of Augusta; a daughter, Tasha Siscosky of Augusta; a stepson, Nathaniel R. Carroll of Buckhannon, W.Va.; 3 sisters, Gloria A. Synovec of Capon Bridge; Lisa S. Mason of Winchester, Va.; Hope M. Lee of Stephens City, Va.; 2 grandsons, Calibb Toothman and Bryce Largent; a number of nieces and nephews and her furry friends, Luna and the late Lilly.
Arrangements are private. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.