Roger Darrell Wilson, 86, of Rio, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on Feb. 6, 1935 in Rio, he was the son of the late Harley and Rosella (Slater) Wilson.
Roger worked for the WV Dept. of Highways for 28 years until his retirement. He was a graduate of Capon Bridge High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the North River Vol. Fire Co. for 65 years and a member of Zoar Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Wilson.
Surviving is his wife, Ruth Swisher; a son, Randy Wilson (Rachel) of Rio; a sister, Eileen Poland of Rio; a sister-in-law, Gladys Bender of Augusta; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Kirby Assembly of God Church with Pastor Dan Biser and Pastor Michael Cheshire officiating. Interment will follow in Rio Cemetery, Rio.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the N.R.V.Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 127, Rio, WV 26755 or Zoar Baptist Church, 3939 Ford Hill Rd., Augusta, WV 26704.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
