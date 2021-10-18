Kurtis Allen Kelley, 39, of Moorefield, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born July 15, 1982, in Winchester, Va., Kurtis was the son of Delmas E. Kelley and the late Peggy Sue (Puffenbarger) Barger.
Besides his mother, Kurtis is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Curtis E. and Lola S. Kelley; his uncle, Freddy Puffenbarger; and his Jeep’N buddy, Rodney Ravenscroft.
Kurtis is survived by his father, Delmas E. Kelley and wife Sandy of Purgitsville; his wife, Heather D. Kelley of Moorefield; 2 sons, Trevor M. Kelley and Dalton A. Kelley, both of Moorefield; a daughter, Madelynn F. Kelley of Moorefield; his stepchildren, Austin L. Mongold of Augusta, Summer N. Mongold of Purgitsville, and Chole J. Mongold of Purgitsville; his stepfather, Leon W. Barger of Moorefield; his maternal grandparents, Allen W. and Linda M. Puffenbarger of Romney; his uncle, Shane Puffenbarger of Virginia; 3 aunts, Patty Warner of South Carolina, Tammy Poling of Springfield and Carla J. Robey and husband Gene of Old Fields; 2 half-sisters, Michelle Kemper and Candy Kite. Kurtis is also survived by his best friend, Jeff Barbe of Moorefield; and Devin Humphries, mother of his children.
Kurtis was raised in Romney and graduated from Hampshire High School in 2000. After high school, he entered the work force, first at American Woodmark in Moorefield, and for the last 16 years, he has worked for W-L Construction and Paving in Winchester.
Kurtis was a devoted son and husband. He loved his kids and his dog Coco. He was very caring and a hard worker who enjoyed teaching others the skills that he had learned. He was very hands-on and a very good mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars, especially his Jeep and old Ford Broncos. He loved hunting and 4-wheeling with his Jeep. Kurtis will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved.
A Celebration of Kurtis’ Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mill Creek Ruritan in Purgitsville with DJ Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution for his children’s education to Kurtis Kelley Memorial Fund, c/o Pendleton Co. Bank, 402 South Main St., Moorefield, WV 26836.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
