Dolly Mae Shoemaker, 93, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Stonerise Keyser in Keyser.
Born Oct. 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Fredrick Haggerty and Bessie Marie High. Besides her parents, Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan James Shoemaker; a son, Douglas Paul Shoemaker; her brother, Roy Haggerty; and by 2 half-brothers, Lawrence “Jack” Haggerty and Donald Ray Miller.
Dolly is survived by her son, Leslie J. Shoemaker, Sr.; 3 grandchildren, Leslie J. Shoemaker, Jr. and wife Susan, Stacy Hill and husband Scott, and Scott M. Shoemaker and wife Jacqueline; 7 great-grandchildren, Jonathan Shoemaker, Mollie Shoemaker, Heather Feeney and husband Sean, Courtney Hill, Logan Hill, Zachary Hill, and Dianna Grace Shoemaker; 2 step-great-grandchildren, Jamison Post and Jordan Funkhouser; and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Taiah Redman and Ephraim Feeney. Dolly is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Dolly was born and raised in Purgitsville and graduated from Romney High School with the Class of 1946. Dolly met Ivan, they married, and started their family. Ivan worked at the railroad and Dolly stayed home raising the family. She did work various jobs throughout her life, but her main focus was her family. She lived a quiet and modest lifestyle.
Dolly loved attending family reunions, picnics, fireworks and Christmas. She also enjoyed taking the grandkids to the Orioles and Pirates baseball games. She played cards, sewed, and made homemade pies and ice cream to enjoy. Dolly will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andy Sions officiating. Interment will be at Green Hill Cemetery, Purgitsville.
