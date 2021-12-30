Paula Dawn Michael, 47, of Slanesville, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Born Aug. 31, 1974, in Cumberland, she is the daughter of Dawn (Mulligan) Chaney and the late Paul E. Pownall.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Michael on Oct. 14, 2021; her maternal grandparents, Vernon and Jean Mulligan; and, her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Gladys Pownall.
She attended Hampshire High School. Paula attended Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College where she studied to be a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Paula did private duty work for home healthcare.
From the time she was a young girl, Paula enjoyed being a cheerleader — from Little League all the way to high school. She also played volleyball in high school.
Paula had many artistic talents. She liked to make necklaces, candles and do crafts. She enjoyed floating on the river.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Dmitri Lewis and fiancée Drew; grandson Rayedon Allen Wayne Lewis; her brother, Dana Pownall; special aunts and uncle, Lydia Dennison and Pam and Dave Spencer; and, special cousins, Robert and Saundra Stinnett.
A graveside service will be held at Springfield Hill Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m., with Pastors Steve Landis and Dan Dennison, officiating.
