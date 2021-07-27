Ronald Mark Pelton, 52, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence.
Born on Jan. 24, 1969, in Harrogate, England, he was the son of Ronald William Pelton of Frederick, Md. and Judith Ann Wysong Pelton of Augusta.
He is survived by his wife, Christina A. (Baker) Pelton; 2 daughters, Holly Pelton of Westminster, Md. and Lisa Spicer of Augusta; 2 sons, Brandon Spicer of White Post, Va. and Micah Banks of Augusta; 3 sisters, Paula Strand of Brunswick, Md., Pamela Wright of Frederick, Md. and Linda Pelton of Edgewater, Md.; 2 grandchildren, Sophia Bell and Larry Bell, Jr. of Westminster; his in-laws, Larry and Jeanette Baker and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family, c/o McKee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Augusta, WV 26704.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
