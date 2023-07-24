Eileen A. Passauer

Eileen Ann Passauer, 85, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Keyser Healthcare System, Keyser.
Born on Nov. 5, 1937, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Twigg and Mary A. (Doherty) Twigg.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Durkin, Raymond Twigg, and Agnas Weighert.
She is survived by her son, Paul Knell of Augusta; and her daughter, Lisa Fitzgerald of Mims, Fla.; her brothers, Joseph Twigg, Jack Twigg, and Mike Twigg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Romney, with Father Thomas officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Epiphany Cemetery, Moorefield.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
