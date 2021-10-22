Conda “Buddy” Lee Shanholtz, 88, of Little Cacapon Rd., Romney, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on March 21, 1933, in Hampshire Co., he was the son of the late Lee and Elsie (Haines) Shanholtz.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda (Strong) Shanholtz, in 2015.
Buddy loved hunting, the outdoors, and spending time with his family, grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a member of Little Capon Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving is one son, Terry Shanholtz (Beverly) of Shanks; 3 daughters, Dianna Skinner (Donnie) of Romney, Darlene Shepherd of Winchester, Va. and Rita Friend of Leesburg, Va.; 9 grandchildren, Steven Shanholtz of Inwood, W.Va., Lukus Shanholtz (Lindsay) of Romney, Whitney Shanholtz (MaryAnne), Darren Shanholtz of Shanks, Minor Watts (Jessica) of Augusta, Megan Armstrong of Winchester, Jennifer Eckert (James) of Richmond, Va., Shawn Skinner (Charissa) of Wardensville and Vanessa Privratsky (David) of Romney; and 12 great-grandchildren, Morgan Mason, Easton, Andrea and Levi Shanholtz, Trenton and Tate Armstrong, Makenzie and Mason Watts, Jillian and Kiera Eckeret, Ben Skinner and Eden Privratsky.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Tony Baker officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Augusta.
