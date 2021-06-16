A casual celebration of life will honor Allen Kesner on Sunday, July 4.
The gathering will begin at 1 p.m. at the Echo Park’s large pavilion, 5844 North Fork Highway, Cabins, in Grant County.
Those who want to attend should text 310-936-4343 by June 30. For more information, email elizabethfkesner@gmail.com.
