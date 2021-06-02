Sharon Ann Riggleman, 69, of Flora, Ill., passed away peacefully Monday evening, May 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving children.
She was born June 5, 1951, in Flora, Ill., the daughter of Jack Henry and Rebecca Jane (Trinkle) Michels.
Sharon enjoyed music and dancing, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She was an avid reader and an excellent cook. Her grandchildren were very special to her and she cherished her time spent with them making memories.
She is survived by her husband, James Riggleman; children, Jackie (Edward) Heiden of Bible Grove, Lori (Paul) Tidwell of Clay City, Donnie (Spring) Totten of Mattoon, and Jesse (Constance) Riggleman of Xenia;12 grandchildren, Charlee (Jared) Eveland, Michael Heiden, Johnathan (Keri) Heiden, Jordyn Totten, Justin Totten, Jessica Totten, Hannah (Brendan) Tidwell, Matthew (Clarissa) Tidwell, and Zachery, Colby, Quinton, and Brock Riggleman; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 3 brothers, James, Robert and Jerry Hurd.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mountaindale Cemetery, Shanks. Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, Ill. assisted the family with local arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the family to assist with final expenses and will be accepted through the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.