Danny Ray Pyles, 51, of Romney, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on April 3, 1969, in Romney, he was the son of George Pyles of Romney and the late Charlotte Cheshire Pyles.
Danny worked as a supervisor for Team Fishel underground power. He was a graduate of Hampshire High School Class of 1987. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Augusta. He loved his Harley motorcycles and was an avid hunter. Everyone laughed at him mowing his yard 2 or 3 times a week and still mowing sometimes in December. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother in-law, Jerry Berardi.
Surviving along with his father, is his wife Teresa A. (Shrout) Pyles; 6 children, Danny R. Pyles Jr. (Christina) of Fayetteville, N.C., George V. Pyles of Toms Brook, Va., Crystal M. Clise (Mike) of Bunker Hill, W.Va., Josh T. Miller of Cumberland, Md., Dawn R. Zartman of Berryville, Va. and Brian R. Zartman of Winchester, Va.; 3 siblings, Greg Pyles of Knightdale, N.C., Amanda Dantzic (Sheldon) of Burlington and Betty Berardi of Bridgeport, W.Va.; 3 grandchildren, Landon B. Clise, Laloni R. Pyles and Bentley R. Pyles.
A private service is planned at Christ Community Church and burial at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Keyser. A Celebration of Life will be held in May.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
