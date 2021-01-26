Thomas Lee “Tom” Wolfe, 69, of Gore, Va., entered into eternal life on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, after a courageous battle with bladder cancer.
The family would like to thank those who sent prayers, cards, and devoted their time to Tom throughout his illness. As per Tom’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
