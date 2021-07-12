David E. "Dummy" Riley, 58, of Stony Run Road, Keyser, died Friday evening, July 9, 2021, at UPMC, Western Maryland in Cumberland, Md.
Born on April 23, 1963, in Keyser, he was a son of Nellie M. "Snap" (Hoover) Riley of Piedmont and the late George E. Riley. David was also preceded in death by a brother, George Joey Riley, Jr. and his beloved Chihuahua, "Khloe."
David was a 1982 graduate of Keyser High School. He formerly was employed as a driver with Quality Supplier and has worked with the WV Department of Highways as a heavy equipment operator for the past 16 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser.
David's passion in life was racing. He was an avid dirt track racing fan for 30 years, his home track being the Greater Cumberland Raceway, "The Rock." His racing number was always 17W and he shared his love of racing with a special nephew, Jason Haggerty and his family who were always there to support him. His favorite driver was Darrell Waltrip. He made many good friends through his involvement in the racing community.
David loved go cart racing in his younger days and enjoyed coaching all of his children in basketball, baseball and cross country as they grew up.
Surviving, in addition to his mother are his wife of 34 years, Kimberly R. (Junkins) Riley; his children, Brittani Nicole Paugh and husband Derek of Elk Garden, W.Va., Kelci Brooke Pratt and husband R.C. of Keyser and Derrike Wayne Riley and wife Erica of Ridgeley; 4 grandchildren, Brody and Mason Paugh, Nora Pratt and Deegan Riley, "on the way." Also surviving are 2 brothers, Virgil Lee Riley and wife Melissa of Burlington and Fred Riley and wife Lori of Antioch, W.Va.; a sister, Brenda Jean Riley and Dave Whetzel of Keyser; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Sharon Junkins of Keyser; all of his nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own children and the myriad number of good friends that David made within the racing community and from the Department of Highways in all of the counties that he worked.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Grace United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lauren Godwin and Pastor Jody Bean officiating. Friends will also be received at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 85 S. Main Street Keyser, WV 26726 to assist in defraying funeral expenses. They also request that all those attending either the visitation or service to please dress in racing apparel of their choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Keyser.
