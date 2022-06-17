Richard Lee Timbrook, 77, of Capon Bridge, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.
Richard was born on Sept. 8, 1944, in Kirby, a son of Delbert and Dorothy Golden Oates Timbrook. He was a graduate from Romney High School in 1962. Richard worked 16 years at Rubbermaid Products and 22 years at Martin Brower Co. in Manassas, Va. He was of the Baptist faith. Richard loved golfing, basketball, WVU sports but mostly loved being with his family. His feelings of “if being rich is being loved then I’m the richest man in the world.”
Richard married Kitty D. Stotler on Dec. 24, 1966, in Winchester, Va.
Surviving with his wife of 55 years is a daughter, Kimberly Hudson (James); a daughter-in-law, Kelly Timbrook-Weart (Christopher); 2 sisters, Shirley Combs and Pearl Timbrook; a brother, Howard Preston Timbrook (Carol) and the 4 most important people in the world to him is his grandchildren, Ashley Hudson, Bradley Hudson, Ricky Timbrook, II and Samuel Weart.
He is preceded in death along with his parents is his son, Ricky Timbrook; a sister, Lillian; and 3 brothers, Loring, Chester and Norvel Timbrook.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Richard's life at 7:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Greg Wilkins. Inurnment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 168, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
