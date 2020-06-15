Floyd Wardell “TJ” Whitlock, 42, of Capon Bridge, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Combs. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
