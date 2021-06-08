Edward Allen Wolford, 76, of Westminster, died on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on Nov.19, 1944, in Romney, he was the son of the late William Hiatt Wolford and Anna Margaret Heavner Wolford. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Diane Wolford.
He loved family gatherings. He enjoyed hot rods, car shows, playing guitar, and reading, especially the newspaper in his hometown of Romney. His squirrels were his special friends. He enjoyed giving to others and helping anyone he could.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, David Allen Wolford (Brenda Bashore) of Windsor, Pa.; daughter, Jo Anna Wolford (Joseph Cook) of Eldersburg; brother, Robert Wolford of Winchester, Va.; sister, Patricia Hott (Harry) of Augusta; 7 grandchildren, Justin Wolford (Saryna), Jordan Wolford (Kim), Taylor Emig (Kyle), Haley Wolford (Tyler), Bryce Cook, Dezmyn Cook and Eniyah Cook; and 4 great-grandchildren, K.J., Bennett, Graham and Nason, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Ebenezer Cemetery.
