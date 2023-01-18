Edna “Rosalie” Harrison, 81 of Westminster, Md., passed Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Dove House. She was the beloved wife of the late James H. Harrison. She was born July 1, 1941, in Monrovia, Md., the daughter of the late John Riggleman and the late Edna Rebecca (Shipley) Riggleman.
Mrs. Harrison had been a CNA at Hampshire Center in Romney.
She is the devoted mother of Debbie Eckard and husband David of Westminster, James Dwayne Harrison and wife Diane of Berkley Springs, Tammy Hensley and husband Frank of Westminster and Gregory Brian Harrison and wife Amy of Augusta. Dear sister of John “Bill” Riggleman of Frederick, Harold “Winks” Riggleman of Westminster and Virginia “Ginny” Turpin of Hagerstown. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Joseph Pickard, Jr.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 10 to 11 a.m. when Memorial Services will take place at 11 a.m. at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD with refreshments to follow. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in True Gospel Cemetery, Lisbon, Md. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dove House, c/o Bridging Life, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157
Arrangements are by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., Sykesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.