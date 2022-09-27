Joseph A. ‘Joey’ Stankwich, Jr.

Joseph Anthoney “Joey” Stankwich, Jr., 52, of Augusta, died on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his residence.
Joey was born on Nov. 7, 1969, in Romney, the son of Carolyn K. Poland Stankwich of Augusta, and the late Joseph A. Stankwich. He was a 1988 graduate of Hampshire High School and worked at Abundant Life Greenhouse in Shanks. Joey enjoyed his love for music, his knowledge of his guitar playing, a collector of guns, NASCAR, Washington Redskins, the beach, helping his family and being with friends.
Joey married Amy S. Puffinburger Stankwich on April 20, 2005, on Jersey Mountain, Romney.
Surviving with his wife is a son, Bodie J. Stankwich of Augusta; a daughter, Gretchen S. Manich (Colton) of Mt. Jackson, Va.; a brother, Michael A. Stankwich (Trista) of Augusta; 3 grandchildren, Uriyah, Keylon and Oakley; Uncle David (Anna); Aunt Nancy Poland; niece, Samantha (Vincent); nephews, Hunter and Hayden; great-nephew and niece, Ryder and Bristol; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by an uncle, Mark Poland; and nephew, Steven M. Stankwich.
A celebration of Joey’s life will held at Big Anchor Campground, 661 South Branch River Road, Romney on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022; at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dale Myers. Inurnment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stankwich Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
