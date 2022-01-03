Louella Mae Beyer, 72, of Green Spring, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on Aug. 10, 1949 in Levels, she was the daughter of the late John W. Duncan and Golda E. Largent Duncan.
She was a former ERA Creekside Realty agent and retired from the Hampshire County Committee on Aging. She enjoyed search word puzzles and loved her 3 grand-puppies.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. Beyer in 2012; sisters, Vernia, Peggy, Charlene and Karen.
She is survived by 6 daughters, Angel Beyer of Aylor, SC, Jeannie Gillis of Abilene, Texas, Dottie Waybright (Don) of Romney, Dawn Crounse (David Largent) of Paw Paw, Francis Walderzac (Bobby) of Forestville, Md. and Brenda Campbell of Aylor, SC; 3 sons, David Beyer (Deann) of Copperas Cove, Texas, John Beyer of Great Cacapon, W.Va. and Hank Beyer of Harrisonburg, Va.; grandchildren, Shaylyn Greenwalt, Cory Waybright and Andrew Betson; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Frank Lambert and Jeff Eaton officiating. Interment was in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
